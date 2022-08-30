Panthers roster cuts 2022: Carolina culls to final 53-man roster

Questions old and new will be addressed today for the 2022 Carolina Panthers as they have to cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 PM EST. A crowded wide receiver room got even more so last night while the vacancy at place kicker is still looming large. Keep an eye out for trades, as well. If there is anything we know with this Panthers front office its that nothing will be settled until the deadline.

Keep your eyes here for an updated list and discussion of who has been cut throughout the day.

Cuts

Deonte Brown, G

Darryl Johnson, DE

Keith Kirkwood, WR

Madre Harper, DB

Mike Horton, iOL

John Lovett, RB

Ra'Shaun Henry, WR

Josh Watson, LB

Sam Tecklenburg, C

Austin Larkin, DE

Charleston Rambo, WR

Tae Hayes, CB

Kenny Robinson, S

Derek Wright, WR

Drew Jordan, DE

Brandon Zylstra, WR

Kalon Barnes, CB

Discussion