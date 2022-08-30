Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 12 days to go

We’re 12 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 12 on the roster — wide receiver Shi Smith

Shi Smith (5’10, 190) was selected by the Panthers out of South Carolina in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie but played sparingly, appearing in 12 games with 85 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps. He finished his rookie campaign with six receptions on 11 targets for 104 yards. The highlight of his season (and the majority of his yards) came on a nice 63-yard catch-and-run after he adjusted his route to give a scrambling Sam Darnold a wide open downfield target.

Smith’s on-field performance seems to be right on track for a late-round pick entering his second season. Coach Matt Rhule threw some effusive praise Shi’s way during the preseason calling him a “true, true, true bright spot” who has made “huge strides.” Coach Rhule also talked up Smith as a developing kick returner and punt returner.

However, it’s the off-the-field issues that may hold Shi back this year. In March 2022 he was charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding in South Carolina, per the NFL’s website. These are serious charges and the legal process still needs to play itself out.

Provided he’s able to play this year, Shi has a legitimate shot of carving out a meaningful role on the Panthers offense. While DJ Moore and Robby Anderson are the entrenched starters, the door’s wide open for WR3 and WR4. Terrace Marshall Jr., a 2021 second round pick, had a disappointing rookie season and was utterly invisible throughout this preseason.

Free agent addition Rashard Higgins already has some chemistry with Baker Mayfield after their time together in Cleveland, but he has averaged just 23 receiving yards per game over six NFL seasons. Yesterday the Panthers traded for Laviska Shenault Jr., a 2020 second round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he’s produced 1,219 yards in two seasons but his fit in Carolina is TBD for now.

There’s a clear drop off in the Panthers wide receiver room after Moore and Anderson, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Shi Smith to fill a meaningful portion of that void.

I’m interested to see what the Cat Scratch Reader community predicts for Shi Smith’s season, so answer the poll and sound off in the comments!