Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 39 days to go

We’re 39 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 39 on the roster — cornerback Chris Westry.

The fourth-year Westry is a guy who will be looking to find a way to be on the field for all 17 games this year. Westry was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2019 NFL Draft but never played that year. The next year, he started two games for the Cowboys and notched one tackle.

In 2021 he signed with the Baltimore Ravens and saw action in six games, starting two of them. He put up 12 tackles and three passes defended.

So 2022, I would imagine, is a big year for Westry’s development. We’re going to see if he’s made to be a regular contributor and last year’s step seems to have been a decent one for him. He can clearly be counted on the start football games at the corner spot. It sounds like Westry’s biggest hurdle is staying healthy.

Interestingly, former Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale didn’t bring Westry over to the New York Giants. While they were together in Baltimore, Wink had good things to say about Westry.