Panthers trade Dennis Daley to the Titans

The teams exchanged future draft picks as part of the deal.

By Jonathan DeLong
NFL: Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have traded offensive lineman Dennis Daley to the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans sent the Panthers back a 2024 fifth round pick, and the Panthers threw in a 2024 seventh round pick to sweeten the deal. Note the years of the picks. These aren’t next year’s picks being exchanged. It’s the draft after next.

The move comes on the eve of roster cutdown day. With the Panthers stocking up on offensive line depth over the last couple of offseason, there was always a chance that Daley was going to be one of the names left off the final 53. Trading him to the Titans ensures that the Panthers get a little bit of compensation instead of letting Daley walk for nothing. A fifth round pick two years from now isn’t much, but it’s quite a steal for a player that was probably going to get cut anyway.

