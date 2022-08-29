Panthers trade Dennis Daley to the Titans

The Carolina Panthers have traded offensive lineman Dennis Daley to the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have traded the Panthers for OL Dennis Daley, Titans announce. Tennessee gets Daley and a 7th rounder in 2024. Carolina gets a 5th in 2024. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 30, 2022

The Titans sent the Panthers back a 2024 fifth round pick, and the Panthers threw in a 2024 seventh round pick to sweeten the deal. Note the years of the picks. These aren’t next year’s picks being exchanged. It’s the draft after next.

The move comes on the eve of roster cutdown day. With the Panthers stocking up on offensive line depth over the last couple of offseason, there was always a chance that Daley was going to be one of the names left off the final 53. Trading him to the Titans ensures that the Panthers get a little bit of compensation instead of letting Daley walk for nothing. A fifth round pick two years from now isn’t much, but it’s quite a steal for a player that was probably going to get cut anyway.