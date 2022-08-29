Panthers trade for WR Laviska Shenault Jr

The Carolina Panthers have made a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to send third year wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr to Charlotte. It is not known at this time what the Panthers sent to Jaguars in exchange beyond “undisclosed draft compensation”.

A bigger option in the receiving room for Baker Mayfield. https://t.co/Rt8np4T0md — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) August 29, 2022

Team writer Darin Gantt’s above comment may inspire some concern to long time fans. ‘Bigger bodies’ were the justifcation behind drafting Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess. Neither had the happiest career with Carolina. But this is an entirely different situation. Baker Mayfield is not the same quarterback as Cam Newton and Shenault is not guaranteed to be a similar disappointment to either Benjamin or Funchess.

Clicking in to Gantt’s more detailed article for Panthers.com, you’ll find that size isn’t everything that the team hopes Shenault brings to the table. They view him as a strong back up to DJ Moore. He is a physical receiver who has seen use in Jacksonville’s running attack as well as their passing game.

Inconsistent availability due to health and an unrealized talent ceiling probably contributed to Jacksonville’s willingness to move on from their 2020 second round pick. However I would hesitate to call Shenault injury prone. He has had a variety of soft tissue injuries, none of them severe enough to send him to injured reserve. To me, that looks more like bad luck than any specific fragility.

What does this trade mean for an already highly contested wide receiver depth chart? Who knows. I would still bet on both Shi Smith and Terrace Marshall Jr making the team tomorrow, but I could well be wrong about either—or both! I would imagine Shenault is taking his spot from a more veteran option. Consider Rashard Higgins, Keith Kirkwood, and Andre Roberts more on the chopping block than they may have been yesterday.