Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 13 days to go

We’re 13 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so today’s countdown piece is devoted to jersey holder #13 — WR Ra’Shaun Henry.

Ra’Shaun Henry came to Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Here is a brief breakdown via Panthers.com.

Ra’Shaun Henry played two seasons at Virginia (2020-21) after transferring from Saint Francis (Pa.)...Posted 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2021.

Henry has seen some backup action in the preseason, catching 2 passes for 15 yards. However, with a deep receiving room that is currently trying to figure out the back end between Shi Smith, CJ Saunders, Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra, Andre Roberts, and Derek Wright, there simply isn’t room for Henry on the 53 man roster. However, Matt Rhule has apparently scouted quite a little trove of receiver talent, so we might see Henry in the barracks as a practice squad guy for 2022. You can only do so much but that’s what the practice squad is for.

What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments below!