Bacon-wrapped avocado wedges, a homegating tradition in the making

Welcome to another snack that is a great call to make at home moreso than at a tailgate. It’s a big savory base that you can top off with any sweet or spicy sauce you have at your homegating buffet. A hit like this is sure to quickly become as much a tradition in your house as it is at mine.

And yes, this is another thing that your average person would never recommend you do to a poor, unsuspecting avocado. If you made the last recipe I recommended for you, then you’re in good shape because you already trust me. If you didn’t then please hear me out: bacon.

Bacon wrapped avocado wedges

Serves 1-10

5-6 Avocados

1 lb Bacon

Preheat your grill (or oven) to about 400° F. Cut bacon slices in half. Peel and de-seed your avocados. Halve your avocados, then cut those halves into 1/2” wedges. Approximately four wedges per half. Larger avocados will yield more wedges. Wrap one halved bacon slice around each avocado wedge. Take care not to overlap the bacon at any point. You should have some avocado pointing out of the bacon wrap at each end. Refrigerate your prepared wedges for at least half an hour. You want your avocados to be cold when you introduce them to the heat. Place the wedges onto the surface of your grill or, if using an oven, arrange them on a baking sheet and then place the sheet into the hot oven. Be careful and pay attention while they cook. You can keep the lid of your grill closed for the first five minutes or so of grilling, but thereafter you’ll need to be on top of these. The fat flare ups can and will burn your masterpieces before they are safe for human consumption. Cook through, flipping each wedge often with tongs so that the bacon gets cooked through all the way around each wedge. Pay attention to anywhere you do have overlapping bacon, as the inner layer of bacon will take significantly longer to cook over a direct heat source. Alternatively, if you are baking these in your oven, flip after 12 minutes and then check frequently after 20 minutes to see when they are done. Serve immediately with the pairing of your choice. I’ve set these out with everything from a barbecue sauce to, my favorite, a mango jalapeno salsa. Anything that brings a sweet or spicy kick to help cut the intensely savory nature of this snack is a great call.

