Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 14 days to go

We’re 14 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the $18 million dollar backup quarterback — Sam Darnold.

Sam Darnold was drafted at 3rd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, by the Jets. The Jets did Jets things and couldn’t surround him with much talent aside from Robbie Anderson and a ham sandwich, so Sam struggled in his first three seasons as a Jet. This put the Jets into another position to do Jets things, so they drafted Zach Wilson at 2nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and managed to dump Darnold to Carolina for a 6th round pick in 2021, and a 2nd and 4th round pick in 2022. Sam Darnold was supposed to be the next franchise quarterback, so the Panthers picked up his 5th year option shortly after (granted, they only had days to make that decision after the trade).

Sam Darnold looked the part for three weeks. The Panthers started 2021 3-0, Darnold somehow led the league in rushing touchdowns, and things were great! However, the offensive line fell apart, Sam Darnold couldn’t continue his momentum and fell apart himself, and Christian McCaffrey could no longer keep the offense propped up after injuries forced him out.

Sam Darnold came into 2022 looking for redemption, and despite rumors of Carolina pursuing other quarterbacks via trade or free agency, he kept a great attitude. He often said he would only worry about what he could control, and despite what you might think of the guy, he did just that. After Carolina traded for Baker Mayfield, Darnold continued to echo that sentiment. And after losing the “quarterback competition” to Baker, he again echoed that sentiment. And he was rewarded with a high ankle sprain in the Panthers final preseason game that will likely keep him out 4-6 weeks.

I know Sam Darnold has been a whipping boy for his draft status, the trade capital, and subsequent 5th year option money spent on him. But I personally respect him for all of the crap he’s had to deal with in the NFL and how he has approached it. I think he’ll be a valuable backup to Baker Mayfield in 2022 when he’s healthy again. And if not, I wish him well on his next NFL venture.

What are your thoughts, Panthers fans?