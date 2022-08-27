Panthers 21 Bills 0: First team Baker is fun, injuries are not

Boy, the preseason is fun!

The Panthers finally trotted out (mostly) a first team offense and defense on Friday night, while the Bills played their second teams against them. The Panthers offense started out with a whimper, as Baker Mayfield attempted 3 passes while only completing 1 to Tommy Tremble for 8 yards. The first team defense proceeded to stifle the Bills by not allowing any yards, forcing a punt. That’s when the Panthers offense finally seemed to get into some sort of gear, with Stephen Sullivan catching a beautiful throw from Mayfield for 21 yards down the boundary and Shi Smith catching a pass short of the sticks and pushing his way for a first down on 3rd and 12. The rushing offense struggled on the goal line (as they had all game to this point), but a play action fake by Mayfield and subsequent throw to D’Onta Foreman got the Panthers their first points.

The teams swapped punts, but on the Bills next drive Yetur Gross-Matos managed to deflect a pass by Case Keenum that ended up in the hands of Jeremy Chinn for an interception. This led to another big play by Shi Smith, as Mayfield threw a beautiful floater for a 19 yard TD. The Bills followed up with a 19 play, 71 yard drive as the Panthers started to get some of their starters off the field, but the drive stalled at the 8 yard line as Frankie Luvu and Xavier Woods blew up a run for a loss and caused a turnover on downs. Sam Darnold took over at QB at this point, though the offense only got 6 plays before punting to end the half.

The Bills started the second half with the ball and managed to get into good field position with a 32 yard kickoff return and a penalty on Carolina. However, their drive was stuffed a few plays later with a sack on 4th down by Marquan McCall. This led to Sam Darnold points, as RB John Lovett both ran and caught the ball well to get them into scoring distance. Sam Darnold ran the ball in for a touchdown. The Panthers and Bills finished the game with their 3rd and 4th teams trading punts and turnovers to end the game. However, Carolina ended up with some major injuries.

Sam Darnold got caught up in a tackle and ended up with a high ankle sprain. Kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a groin injury on the sideline. Both were carted off the field. This means Carolina will need to find a potential back up quarterback and definitely a replacement kicker if Gonzalez’s injury carries over into the season. Not a great ending to a preseason game. However, here are some observations I gleaned from the game.

The starting offensive line struggled against the Bills backups. They eventually found some sort of groove after the first drive, but Baker Mayfield was pressured all game and the rushing offense really struggled to get anything going. Luckily, this is what the preseason is for, as offensive lines need time to gel and Matt Rhule finally made some decisions on who his starters were. This could be a problem come week one however if the unit doesn’t gel as quickly as needed.

After a rough first drive, Baker Mayfield looked extremely sharp. He made multiple beautiful throws exactly where they needed to be, and they went to guys like Shi Smith and Stephen Sullivan. I’ll take the good plays from depth players and am excited to see how he performs with DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson on the field.

The first team defense performed pretty well, considering they likely won’t be putting out any tape on what their regular season gameplan looks like. However, I am concerned about the rushing defense. The Bills made several plays for 4+ yards against the first team defense, and this was backups. Could be a scheme deficiency, but bringing in some defensive line depth may be warranted.

To piggyback this point, every edge rusher not named Brian Burns seemed to struggle to get pressure at times. Not a good look against a second team offensive line. However, Derrick Brown aka “The Dump Truck” had some dominating reps, and that’s what we needed to see from him.

I love CJ Saunders, but I believe Shi Smith’s consistent performance over the preseason and this game wins him a job. Shi has been the most consistent playmaker no matter who the quarterback is at wide receiver this preseason.

I’m not really sure why the Rams allowed Johnny Hekker to leave. He was consistently booming punts, including a 65 yard punt that flipped the field. This guy is good.

Shout out to Myles Hartsfield, who seems to improve every time he plays. He’s going to be a great piece for this secondary.

Who else shined to you, Panthers fans? Were you happy with the team’s performance? Sound off in the comments!