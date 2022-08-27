Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 15 days to go

We’re 15 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the most storied* Carolina wideout and return specialist to ever don the number 15 jersey — Joe Adams.

*Before you start: yes. The most storied man to wear the number 15 jersey in the history of the Carolina Panthers is, by my estimation, none other than Joe Adams. That story is as follows: he was a fourth round draft pick out of Arkansas who recorded one reception for seven yards and twenty returns for 335 yards across both punts and kickoffs in his one year with the franchise. I didn’t say it was a long story.

Your other options, since there is nobody wearing 15 on the current roster, were such hallowed Panthers alumni as Marvin McNutt (2013), Chris Hogan (2019), Seth Roberts (2020), and Tommy Stevens (2020). CJ Henderson played last season in the number 15 jersey but switched to the number 24 jersey and was honored in this series last week.

Adams has the distinction of playing more games (9) in a Panthers jersey, per Pro Football Reference, than any Panther besides Henderson (10).

While that may change as jersey restrictions have loosened significantly in recent years within the NFL, I’m not convinced it should. This number is clearly as haunted as the kick and punt returner positions for the Panthers are, which is how Adams, a one-man highlight reel of a returner in college, got bounced out of the NFL within a year.

Since leaving the league, Adams bounced around a variety of practice squads in the CFL and NFL. He ultimately settled for a four-year career (2016-2019) with the Texas Revolution of the Champions Indoor League with whom he won a championship in 2017.