Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 16 days to go

We’re 18 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the veteran wide receiver, return specialist, kicker, and quarterback in the number 16 jersey — Brandon Zylstra.

Zylstra is a four-year veteran of the NFL and former Canadian Football League All-Star (Edmonton Eskimos, 2017). He has been with the Panthers since being claimed off waivers in 2019 and has kept his roster spot by being a ‘do-it-all’ depth player.

His stat sheet reads more like a variety show program than a specific NFL resume, but he has taken to any role the team required in a moment of need. Of his eighteen receptions in 2021, ten went for first downs. He performed three kickoffs for an average of 48.7 yards per kick in that same season and has returned three kickoffs for a total of 47 yards and five punts for 26 yards in his career. He also attempted one pass in the Panthers most recent game: the 2021 season finale in Tampa Bay, an incompletion on third and five in the second quarter of a game Carolian would go on to lose 41 - 17.

Zylstra isn’t going to break a game open for you, but he might just keep a game from breaking horribly the wrong way. What more can you say about a wide receiver who is capable of subbing in at quarterback and kicker? He is absolutely the kind of guy you want bouncing around somewhere on your gameday roster.