Panthers vs. Bills: Preseason game 3 open thread

The Panthers take on the Bills in the final game of the preseason.

By Bradley Smith
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are back in Charlotte, N.C. to take on the Bills at Bank of America Stadium in the final game of the 2022 preseason. We should see some action from the starters in this one, so there’s certainly more reason to tune in today so we can get a final look at how the first team has progressed before the regular season starts. While we don’t know exactly how much the starters will play, I’d expect to see them in for at least the first quarter, if not a little more.

Use this space to talk about the action as it unfolds.

You know the drill.

This is now an open thread!

