Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 17 days to go

We’re 17 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the Carolina wideout and return specialist wearing the number 17 jersey — Rashard Higgins.

Rashard Higgins’ played six seasons in Cleveland prior to this year, racking up 137 receptions for 1,890 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Higgins was someone that the Cleveland fans and beat writers hyped up as a favorite of then QB Baker Mayfield. The Panthers elected to bring Higgins to the fold in March of 2022, where he figured to be battling for a 4th or 5th receiving spot. That all changed when Baker Mayfield was shipped to Carolina in the wake of the Deshaun Watson trade and subsequent fully guaranteed bag of money he was given.

Rashard Higgins’ chemistry with Baker continued on in training camp this season, as Higgins went from potentially not making the roster to most likely being locked in as a weapon that Baker has a ton of familiarity with. However, this offseason Carolina has a ton of wide receivers showing out in camp. That is probably the tightest roster battle on the roster, as aside from DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, and Terrace Marshall Jr, it appears there’s plenty of contention for those last few spots. Higgins has caught 5 passes and a touchdown in limited preseason action, so this third game may be where he locks a spot down.

What do you think of Rashard Higgins? Do you think he makes the roster? My guess is probably, but CJ Saunders, Shi Smith, and Derek Wright have all had fantastic camps.