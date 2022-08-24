Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 18 days to go

We’re 18 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the Carolina wideout and return specialist wearing the number 18 jersey — Andre Roberts.

Roberts is meant to be the answer to the Panthers return game woes of recent memory. Hopefully, instead of lining up Christian McCaffrey’s delicate profile on punt or kick off returns, we’ll see the Panthers rolling out Roberts. He is a former first team All Pro (2018), two time second team All Pro (2020-21), and three time Pro Bowler (2018-20) who has led the league in kickoff return yards twice (2018, 2021).

Over a 12 season career to date, Roberts has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers. He is now set to make the Carolina Panthers his ninth home in 13 years.

In addition to his impressive resume as a return man, Roberts has also made a mark as a receiver. In his career, he has pulled in 262 receptions for 3079 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, most of that came in his early years with the Cardinals. He has recorded only 9 catches for 124 yards in the last four seasons.

Roberts is clearly in the twilight of his career and focusing on what he does best: field kicks.