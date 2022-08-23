Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 19 days to go

We’re 19 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is all about the Carolina wideout wearing the number 19 jersey — Keith Kirkwood.

Another Temple product, you say? Well, technically, yes, but Kirkwood isn’t just your standard “guy who is familiar with the head coach” signing. He is an actually talented wide receiver who doesn’t have a bigger name due to injury luck more than any other factor. Sure, his familiarity with Matt Rhule, PJ Walker, and Robby Anderson made him a no brainer training camp flier a few years ago, but he’s earned his spot here.

The challenge for Kirkwood is putting together an entire season’s worth of work for the Panthers. In his four seasons in the NFL to date—two with the Saints and two with the Panthers—Kirkwood has appeared in 11 games and been sent to injured reserve three times and waived during a preseason following a separate injury. The good news is that his injuries have largely been unrelated. He’s missed significant time for a hamstring injury, a shoulder injury, and a neck injury that came off a bad hit during a Panthers practice in August of 2021.

Kirkwood is under contract with the Panthers through only this season. If he can stay healthy, then look for him to make his case for a sixth season in the NFL as a reliable possession receiver who can move the chains.