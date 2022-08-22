Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 20 days to go

We’re 22 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to the best No. 20 the team has ever had — Chris Gamble.

Since there is no player currently wearing No. 20 on the team’s official roster, we get the excuse to talk about one of the early Panthers greats. The Panthers took Gamble out of Ohio State with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft. Coming off of their first Super Bowl appearance, the Panthers managed to find an almost ten year mainstay for the franchise with their first round pick.

Gamble wasn’t always the flashiest player towards the end of his career in Charlotte, but that is largely because opposing quarterbacks learned to just throw the other way. Fans used to give him a lot of flak for this quiet success—read more here for a defense of his career written while he was still playing—yet, his 27 career interceptions are still an all-time franchise record for the Carolina Panthers, with nearly half of those (13) having come in his first two seasons. Overall, Gamble posted 510 tackles, 98 passes defensed, 27 interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns.

He retired from the NFL three days after being released by the Panthers in March of 2013. Gamble hasn’t made a huge public splash in his retirement. The only recent google result for his name is a reminiscence about his Ohio State days, where he won the 2002 NCAA National Championship. His career with the Panthers spanned from Jake Delhomme’s second season with the team through Cam Newton’s second. Gamble was around for the roller coaster ride of seasons that stretched between both Super Bowl appearances without seeing either one from the field. That’s a long time to excel quietly on an interesting, if not always competitive, team.

How about it, Panthers fans, what is your favorite Chris Gamble memory?