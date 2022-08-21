Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 21 days to go

We’re 22 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 21 — Safety Jeremy Chinn.

One of the few consistent bright spots over the last two seasons, Chinn has quickly made a name for himself across the league in spite of the Carolina Panthers overall record. Chinn has played in both linebacker and safety roles for the Panthers since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. While he has seen great success in both roles, he was more of a dominant force in his rookie year when he spent more time lined up close to the line of scrimmage.

Across two seasons, Chinn has already combined for 224 tackles, ten passes defensed, two interceptions, three fumbles forced, and three fumbles returned, including two for touchdowns. Who can forget the Vikings game from 2020 in which Chinn became the first player in NFL history to score fumble return touchdowns on back-to-back plays. Well, I suppose I wouldn’t blame you for misplacing which game that occurred in given the Panthers ultimately lost that game 28-27.

The expectation for year three is that a second straight year in a full time safety role and the addition of Xavier Woods as a reliable talent opposite him will see Chinn return to making more splash plays from a safety position. Not to mention spending at least the next season honing his craft under new-again Panthers secondary coach Steve Wilks.