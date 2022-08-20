Matt Corral likely to miss the entire 2022 season due to Lisfranc injury

The Carolina Panthers selected Matt Corral in the third round of this past NFL Draft, with the hopes he could be the future of the quarterback position. That’s definitely not happening this season.

#Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral has a Lisfranc injury that is likely season ending, per coach Matt Rhule. Bad luck for the Ole Miss product. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

Matt Corral split reps with PJ Walker during the Panthers second preseason game, but he exited at the end of the 4th quarter due to a foot injury. Now, we know the true severity of it.

The Panthers were already planning on letting Matt Corral sit on the bench and/or hold a clipboard for the 2022 season. They traded for Baker Mayfield rather than opt for a Matt Corral and Sam Darnold quarterback competition. However, this all but guarantees that Matt Corral won’t take a snap behind center in 2022.

It's a tough break for the rookie. The Panthers threw him out there with the 3s and 4s and he was clearly uncomfortable under the pressure as he tried to acclimate to the NFL speed, but he definitely got abused during those snaps and his rookie season will be spent on the shelf as a result. It appears PJ Walker’s job is safe now.

Wishing a speedy recovery, Matt!