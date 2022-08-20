Panthers at Patriots Recap: Second team shines early, the rest falter to the Patriots, 20-10

The Panthers wrapped up their joint preseason work with the Patriots last night with a preseason game. And boy, it was exactly what the word “preseason” embodies in today’s NFL. The Panthers gave a bit of time to a select few of the guys who will be running with the first team offense, but overall it was a showcase for the depth and an opportunity for the guys trying to make the team to earn a roster spot. Here are some quick highlights that I gleaned from it all:

Ikem Ekwonu and Brady Christensen started the game as the left tackle and left guard duo we expect come the regular season. On the first series we got a bit of a mixed bag. They looked like a great duo in the beginning and then Ekwonu allowed back to back sacks. This isn’t unexpected, as one of the knocks on him coming into his rookie season was his pass protection. I would consider this growing pains and not get too anxious about it. But I would expect more of them early in the season. They were also facing several of the Patriots’ first team defenders, where they were mostly surrounded by second team offensive talent.

The Panthers second team defense did a darn good job against Mac Jones and a lot of the first string offense, holding them completely scoreless in the first quarter. The Patriots are definitely trying to figure out their identity, but the fact that 95% of the Panthers’ 1st team was out and they still held up is a good sign for this defense, depth-wise.

The Panthers didn’t trot Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold out for this game, so it was the PJ Walker and Matt Corral experience. It wasn’t great. PJ Walker threw 2 picks and was sacked 4 times, while Corral barely had time to get much of anything going and had to check it down on most of his passes. Corral hurt his foot, which hopefully isn’t serious. I think you can just chalk this performance up to the preseason inconsistency when you start rotating the 3rd and 4th string players.

Keith Taylor, Brandon Smith, and Julian Stanford made standout plays on defense. Stanford and Smith both logged sacks, and Taylor had some nice coverage against the Patriots number one receivers.

Can’t leave out CB Tae Hayes, who read Bailey Zappe like a book and picked him off for a 50 yard INT TD. Again, it is the preseason, but that’s the kind of play you want from someone trying to earn a spot on the 53 man roster.

Time for the negative; Marquis Haynes got out there for some snaps in pass rush. I’m no defensive line coach, but he appeared to get stonewalled on just about every rep. I know he is returning from injury, but for a guy who supposedly will factor into the first team rotation to spell Yetur Gross-Matos, that performance was concerning.

I’m overall happy with what I saw from the depth, since they were often taking on starters in the first quarter/half of the game. The team gave Ekwonu and Christensen valuable reps together as the starting left side of the offensive line, we got to see some defensive players shine. This game doesn’t tell us much about what kind of team we will see week one, but we do know a little more about the barracks behind them.

What did you like about the Panthers in their second preseason game?