Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 22 days to go

We’re 22 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 22 on the roster — RB Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey came to Carolina as the 8th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and in the preseason it became pretty apparent that Christian would become a special player, as he routinely juked Carolina defenders out of their cleats, including Panthers legend Luke Kuechly. CMC spent that season as a complimentary piece to another Panthers legend in Jonathan Stewart, including a signature 56 yard catch and run in the playoffs against the Saints that very nearly allowed the Panthers to snatch a victory from the claws of defeat. CMC followed that season with almost 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2018, before blowing the doors off the league with a 1,000 yard rushing and 1,000 yard receiving season in 2019 despite playing mostly with back up Quarterbacks who have since departed to Washington.

The Panthers rewarded CMC with a 4 year, $64 million contract for his efforts in 2020 as the Matt Rhule regime took over. Unfortunately, injuries plagued McCaffrey after getting the bag, as he only played in 10 games over the following two seasons with a litany of unrelated injuries. He looks toward the 2022 season as a key piece of the Panthers offense, a unit fielding a retooled offensive line and (probably) Baker Mayfield at the helm at quarterback.

I look forward to CMC getting back on the field. No matter who ends up playing quarterback (probably Baker Mayfield) this team is just more efficient, dangerous, and flat out better with McCaffrey on the field. The big question facing him this season will be his usage. Will the Panthers run him into the ground like they usually do? Or will D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard get chances to spell him and preserve his effectiveness? Only Matt Rhule and Ben McAdoo know.

What are your thoughts/concerns about Christian Mccaffrey for the upcoming season? Share your thoughts in the comments!