Keep Sounding: Panthers preseason Week 1 recap, Week 2 preview

Jon and Brian are joined by Brian’s friend and resident New England Patriots fan Spenser to talk about the Carolina Panthers upcoming preseason showdown with his beloved Pats. But first, we have some cleanup to do on Week 1. Here are the topics of discussion:

Boston sports fans

Kerfuffles in the joint practices and scrimmages between the Patriots and Panthers

Baker Mayfield’s and Sam Darnold’s performances in preseason Week 1 and how they have performed in camp to this point

The defense’s performance

Who stood out in the first game of the season

Spenser tells us what will be different about the Patriots this year

Expectations for how the Patriots will handle the preseason

Any players we should look out for in Week 2

Spenser takes us down memory lane to talk about the Panthers 2014 season and their playoff win over the Cardinals

