Keep Sounding: Panthers preseason Week 1 recap, Week 2 preview

Jon and Brian are joined by Brian’s friend and resident New England Patriots fan Spenser to talk about the Carolina Panthers upcoming preseason showdown with his beloved Pats. But first, we have some cleanup to do on Week 1. Here are the topics of discussion:
- Boston sports fans
- Kerfuffles in the joint practices and scrimmages between the Patriots and Panthers
- Baker Mayfield’s and Sam Darnold’s performances in preseason Week 1 and how they have performed in camp to this point
- The defense’s performance
- Who stood out in the first game of the season
- Spenser tells us what will be different about the Patriots this year
- Expectations for how the Patriots will handle the preseason
- Any players we should look out for in Week 2
- Spenser takes us down memory lane to talk about the Panthers 2014 season and their playoff win over the Cardinals
