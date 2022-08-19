Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 23 days to go

We’re 23 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 23 on the roster — cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III.

The Panthers drafted the 24-year-old Thomas-Oliver (6’0, 190) in the seventh round (No. 221 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at FIU for four years, two of which he spent playing wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback his Junior year. In his two years at cornerback he totaled 94 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

He has appeared in 22 games for the Panthers and has tallied 10 tackles (8 solo).

Thomas-Oliver is expected to compete for one of the depth spots at cornerback, and his spot on the 53-man roster will probably come down to how much potential he shows during the preseason both at cornerback and on special teams.

What are you expecting from Thomas-Oliver this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 52-man roster in 2022? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!