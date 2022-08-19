Spice up your Panthers tailgate with our favorite recipe

With the Carolina Panthers’ home opener against the Cleveland Browns right around the corner that means only one thing is certain in Charlotte: Tailgating is coming back to Mint St.

An offseason full of questions is begging for a season of answers, but we have no real way of knowing what is to come. That’s why we are going to focus on what we can control today and share with you Cat Scratch Reader’s* favorite guacamole recipe to bring zest and chaos to your tailgating experience.

Some people might look at the recipe below and say that it is sacrilegious to call this “guacamole,” and those people would be right. There is nothing in this recipe that is authentic or even mildly similar to the well known Mexican dip. It is, however, delicious and highly recommended to keep you warm through December.

Cat Scratch Reader’s Favorite Guac

Servings: 1-15

3-4 large avocados

1 lb Neese Sausage

1 red bell pepper

8 oz feta cheese, crumbled

1 jalapeño pepper

Brown sausage in a skillet, then drain most of the grease. Dice red pepper and jalapeño pepper, placing them into a small bowl. In a medium bowl, mash the avocados to desired consistency. Add sausage, peppers, and feta cheese to mashed avocados and mix to combine.

Notes

Sausage can be browned in advance or on the grill at your tailgate in a cast iron skillet. Maybe don’t tell people what your goal is if you’re doing this in front of them. Trust is key in serving this recipe, meaning they have to trust you.

Depending on the size of the avocados you can find, you may want more. The general ratio should be about 2:1 in terms of avocado and mixings.

Lime juice can be added to prevent browning, but you really don’t need to do more than brush the top of the dip with a sliced wedge of lime. The flavor isn’t required so much as the acid to prevent oxidization.

Neese Sausage really makes this recipe sing. I’ve made it with other sausages since leaving the Carolinas and it isn’t nearly as good. I’m going to try adding some sage or fennel to the sausage while browning it to see if that helps spruce it up this year. My intention is to reserve some of the grease that the herbs have fried in to infuse the flavor through the mashed avocados.

To be extremely clear: this recipe is not a joke. It is delicious and I will stand by it against any criticism. I have made it for every Super Bowl since I opened my fridge one fateful year to make guac and discovered that this was, somehow, what I had on hand in the 20 minutes before the game started. I dare you to try it. I dare you to not like it.

*- This recipe has not been reviewed, previewed, or tried by any other CSR staff member. It is simply their favorite for lack of suggesting alternatives. The author stands by the categorization of ‘favorite’ because it would be if those cowards would try it.