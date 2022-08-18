Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 24 days to go

We’re 24 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 24 on the roster — cornerback C.J. Henderson.

The Panthers acquired the 23-year-old Henderson (6’1, 205) in a trade with the Jaguars, who drafted him in the first round (No. 9 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Florida, where he totaled 92 tackles, 20 passes defensed, 6 interceptions and 4 sacks in three seasons (30 games).

Here’s a brief summary of his career so far, courtesy of the team’s website:

Saw action in 11 games with five starts for Carolina in 2021 after being acquired from Jacksonville. Made 31 tackles with two pass deflections. Played one season in Jacksonville in 2020 after being drafted No. 9 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Started eight games before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Totaled 36 tackles, 6 passes defensed, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. Won Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors in Week 1 as he had five tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in rookie debut against the Colts.

Henderson is expected to see plenty of playing time at cornerback in a rotation with Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor, and his spot on the 53-man roster is all but guaranteed unless someone has an out-of-this-world preseason and jumps ahead of him on the depth chart.

What are you expecting from Henderson this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll have a breakout year in 2022? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!