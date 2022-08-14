Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 28 days to go

We’re 28 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 28 on the roster — cornerback Keith Taylor.

The Panthers drafted the 23-year-old Taylor (6’3, 195) in the fifth round (No. 166 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played four seasons of college football at Washington (2017-2020), where he recorded 91 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 10 passes defensed. He had a solid rookie season for the Panthers last year when appeared in all 17 games (with three starts) and tallied 38 tackles, 3 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.

Taylor is expected to see plenty of playing time at cornerback in a rotation with CJ Henderson, Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn, and his spot on the 53-man roster is all but guaranteed unless someone has an out-of-this-world preseason and jumps ahead of him on the depth chart.

What are you expecting from Taylor this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll start more than three games this season? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!