Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 29 days to go

We’re 29 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 29 on the roster — cornerback Duke Dawson.

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old Dawson (6’1, 200) as a free agent during the first week of training camp to add depth to the secondary. He was drafted in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Patriots, and he has spent the last three seasons with the Broncos. He has appeared in 26 career games and has 27 tackles and two pass deflections to his credit. He played college football at Florida.

Dawson will compete with Madre Harper, Kalon Barnes, Devin Jones, Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Chris Westry for a depth spot in the secondary, so it’s likely that he’ll have to show he can contribute on special teams if he wants the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

What are you expecting from Dawson this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!