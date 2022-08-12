Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 30 days to go

We’re 30 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 30 on the roster — running back Chuba Hubbard.

The Panthers drafted the 23-year-old Hubbard (6’1, 210) in the fourth round (No. 126 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at Oklahoma State from 2018-2020 and totaled 3,459 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Here’s a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played in 17 games with 10 starts at running back in his rookie season. Tallied 612 rushing yards, good for fifth among NFL rookies, to go with five rushing touchdowns, tied for second among NFL rookies. Finished with 786 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns.

Hubbard will compete with D’Onta Foreman for reps behind No. 1 running back Christian McCaffery, and will try to stave off the threat of being replaced by Spencer Brown, Darius Bradwell or John Lovett on the 53-man roster. His spot on the roster should be all but guaranteed, but he’ll likely need a solid training camp and preseason to see a lot of playing time when the regular season starts.

What are you expecting from Hubbard this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll win the No. 2 running back job? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!