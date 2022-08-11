Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 31 days to go

We’re 31 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 31 on the roster — safety Juston Burris.

The former 2016 Jets fourth round pick came to Carolina in 2020 on a 2-year deal after a bit of a career season in Cleveland. Burris became the starter alongside Tre Boston and intermittently Jeremy Chinn (whose primary position was linebacker that season). Burris tallied a career high 53 tackles alongside four pass deflections and an interception in 13 games. Burris continued to be a frequent starter in 2021, starting eight of 10 games played with 23 tackles and one interception.

The Panthers opted to upgrade the spot opposite Jeremy Chinn (now a full time safety) this offseason by bringing in Xavier Woods on a 3-year, $15.75 million deal with about $6 million of that guaranteed. I personally thought that meant the end for Burris in Carolina, but they actually managed to bring him back on a 1-year, $1.187 million deal.

Burris figures to be the primary back up at both safety spots, as they are interchangeable in Phil Snow’s defense. However, Phil Snow has been known to use three-safety looks on defense, so it is possible Burris might see the field more than we as fans originally anticipated. I know Burris certainly caught the ire of Panthers fans in 2021, but I firmly believe his role as a strong back up is a great fit for the Panthers defense and would give them some flexibility should the game plan call for Jeremy Chinn to play closer to the line of scrimmage on a given weekend.

