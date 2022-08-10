Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 32 days to go

We’re 32 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 32 on the roster — running back Darius Bradwell.

The Panthers signed Bradwell (6’0, 235) to a reserve/future contract in Jan. 2022 after he spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Chargers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Tulane for four years and totaled 2,062 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for the Green Wave.

Bradwell will compete with Spencer Brown and John Lovett with the hope that he can impress the coaching staff enough to convince them to part ways with either Chuba Hubbard or D’Onta Foreman when the roster is trimmed to 53 players. If he’s unable to accomplish that goal, Bradwell could be a candidate for the practice squad, or if he puts enough positive film out there he could be available for another team to take a flyer on him once he’s cut from the Panthers’ roster.

What are you expecting from Bradwell this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll find a way onto the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!