Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 64 days to go

We’re 64 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 64 on the roster — offensive lineman Cade Mays.

The Panthers drafted the 23-year-old Mays (6’6, 325) in the sixth round (No. 199 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Georgia before transferring to Tennessee for his final two years, where he saw action at both right tackle and right guard for the Volunteers.

Below is a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Cade Mays originally went to Georgia before transferring to Tennessee (2020-21) for his final two seasons. In 2021, he started 10 games at right tackle and earned All-SEC second team honors after allowing just one sack and five pressures on 253 pass protection snaps (PFF). He started seven games, including six at right guard, in 2020 after transferring from Georgia. He earned All-SEC Freshman honors at Georgia in 2018.

Mays is expected to compete for one of the depth spots on the offensive line after the Panthers added starters through the draft (Ikem Ekwonu) and free agency (Austin Corbett), and his ability to provide depth at both right tackle and right guard potentially gives him an edge in training camp over guys who can only play one of those two positions.

What are you expecting from Mays this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!