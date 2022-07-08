Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 65 days to go

We’re 65 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 65 on the roster — offensive lineman Dennis Daley.

The Panthers drafted the 25-year-old Daley (6’6, 325) in the sixth round (No. 212 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played college football at South Carolina, where he saw action at both tackle and guard.

Below is a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

In 2021, Daley saw action in 15 games, starting nine, including five at left guard and four at left tackle. Played in five games, starting three at left guard, for Carolina in 2020 before landing on the reserve/injured list. Played in 14 games with nine starts for Carolina in his rookie season in 2019 and was part of an offensive line that helped Christian McCaffrey become the third player in NFL history with over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.

Daley is expected to compete for one of the depth spots on the offensive line after the Panthers added starters through the draft (Ikem Ekwonu) and free agency (Austin Corbett), and his ability to provide depth at both left tackle and left guard gives him an edge in training camp over guys who can only play one of those two positions.

What are you expecting from Daley this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!