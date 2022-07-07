Keep Sounding: The Panthers have traded for Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the trigger on the trade we’ve been hearing about for months and months and was likely enough that the NFL went ahead and scheduled the Panthers against the Cleveland Browns for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. We share our reactions to the trade on the podcast:

The details of the trade

Our thoughts on the compensation the Panthers gave up to acquire their new quarterback

How good can we expect Baker Mayfield to be for the Panthers and how the depth chart will shake out

What this means for Sam Darnold

What this means for Matt Corral

The Seattle Seahawks

