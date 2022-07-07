Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 66 days to go

We’re 66 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 66 on the roster — guard Mike Horton.

Horton is a former 2020 undrafted free agent who spent five years at Auburn, where he started 32 career games for the Tigers. He made seven starts at left guard as a sophomore before handling right guard during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The Athletic ranked Horton as the No. 43 offensive lineman in the 2020 class with decent potential as a run blocker but with concerns over foot placement.

And he also went up against a fellow Panther every day at practice while at Auburn: defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

In Charlotte, he served on the practice roster in 2020 and again in 2021. However, he did suit up for three games in 2021 and hit the field for a total of eight plays.

Whether Horton will survive training camp is beyond my knowledge. It’s not so likely that guys get a third straight year on the practice squad, so I think his only shot now is to make the team as a depth guard. He also has some experience playing center.

Let’s hope those snaps in college have prepared him well. This year is year three for Horton and it’s time to see what he’s all about.