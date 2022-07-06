Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 67 days to go

We’re 67 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 67 on the roster — guard Wyatt Miller.

Miller, 26, is now on his seventh NFL roster. The Jets signed Miller as an undrafted rookie out of Central Florida, but he lasted just a few months in New York. Miller then spent time on the Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers.

The Georgia native has not played in an NFL game and there’s not too much out there about him. He was originally a tight end in high school but switched to tackle in his senior year. At Central Florida he played tackle all four years and was part of UCF’s undefeated season in 2017, in his junior year.

He signed in Carolina in May 2022. His last stop was in San Francisco, but the 49ers released him in December.

Miller is clearly a depth spot-holder for the Panthers and it remains to be seen if he’ll make the team or perhaps land a spot on the practice roster.