Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 68 days to go

We’re 68 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 68 on the roster — center Sam Tecklenburg.

Tecklenburg joined Carolina as an undrafted free agent in the COVID-ridden 2020 season, reuniting with head coach Matt Rhule. Tecklenburg hailed from Baylor, so bringing him in made a lot of sense. He managed to make the cut in 2020, and has managed to start a couple of games for the Panthers on the interior.

Tecklenburg currently has the inside track to remain on the roster as a key backup in 2022. Bradley Bozeman is slated to be the starting center for this re-tooled offensive line this season, and beyond him the only competition is Pat Elflein, who should make the roster as a back up for multiple positions. Many fans are high on Tecklenburg, and he has the trademark “former Baylor player” tag behind him. I figure we can count on Sam as a key back up for the interior offensive line in 2022.

