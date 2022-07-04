NFC South notebook: Is ‘Can’t Guard Mike’ primed for a comeback season?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with LB Brandon Smith
Panthers rookie linebacker Brandon Smith has signed his rookie contract, according to reports. The Panthers selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Quarterback Matt Corral is the only draft pick yet to sign with the Panthers.
Most Panthers fans believe Matt Rhule needs 8 or more wins to keep his job
Nearly 75 percent of the responses to our survey indicate that Matt Rhule needs to win eight or more games in 2022 to keep his job.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 70 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 71 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 72 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Is Odell Beckahm Jr. actually a viable option for Bucs?
Could the Bucs look for a late season addition of another prolific weapon to help Tom Brady?
Can Cade Otton step up in his rookie season for the Bucs?
Will the fourth round pick be able to fill some big shoes in Tampa Bay’s offense?
Bucs Nation Podcast: With Ryan gone Buccaneers divisional foe starting from scratch
Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the Bucs divisional foe that will be playing with a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2007.
Buccaneers Reacts Survey: What are the biggest concerns on defense?
New challenges for 2022.
The Bucs should not be done adding to the roster
While the team is a Super Bowl contender, there is always room for improvement.
Atlanta Falcons
Avery Williams at RB should be one of the most fun subplots of the summer
Williams seems excited about the move.
Falcons sign veteran punter Bradley Pinion, waive Dom Maggio
The Falcons finally added a veteran to the punter competition, signing ex-Bucs and 49ers P Bradley Pinion to a one-year deal on Thursday.
Who will lead the Falcons in sacks this season?
Will it be a new addition, or will Grady Jarrett have a dominant year on a better defense?
ESPN: Frank Darby, Damiere Byrd, and Auden Tate are not “roster locks”
The new wide receiver room is believed to be far from set.
Falcons narrowly avoided rostering two players suspended for 2022 season
Calvin Ridley won’t play in 2022. Atlanta’s top offseason target won’t either.
New Orleans Saints
When will Kamara’s suspension most likely happen?
Timing is everything!
Running back still a position of need for the Saints
New Orleans should still be looking at ways to improve their roster.
Michael Thomas set for comeback season
“Can’t Guard Mike” is back!
The Saints should consider TE Eric Ebron
Ebron to the Saints makes sense for both parties.
Payton Turner announces he has been medically cleared
High expectations of Payton Turner in Year 2.
Loading comments...