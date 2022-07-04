NFC South notebook: Is ‘Can’t Guard Mike’ primed for a comeback season?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers rookie linebacker Brandon Smith has signed his rookie contract, according to reports. The Panthers selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Quarterback Matt Corral is the only draft pick yet to sign with the Panthers.

Nearly 75 percent of the responses to our survey indicate that Matt Rhule needs to win eight or more games in 2022 to keep his job.

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Could the Bucs look for a late season addition of another prolific weapon to help Tom Brady?

Will the fourth round pick be able to fill some big shoes in Tampa Bay’s offense?

Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the Bucs divisional foe that will be playing with a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2007.

New challenges for 2022.

While the team is a Super Bowl contender, there is always room for improvement.

Atlanta Falcons

Williams seems excited about the move.

The Falcons finally added a veteran to the punter competition, signing ex-Bucs and 49ers P Bradley Pinion to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Will it be a new addition, or will Grady Jarrett have a dominant year on a better defense?

The new wide receiver room is believed to be far from set.

Calvin Ridley won’t play in 2022. Atlanta’s top offseason target won’t either.

New Orleans Saints

Timing is everything!

New Orleans should still be looking at ways to improve their roster.

“Can’t Guard Mike” is back!

Ebron to the Saints makes sense for both parties.

High expectations of Payton Turner in Year 2.