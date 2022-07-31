Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 42 days to go

We are now down to just 42 days left before the Panthers kick off their 2022 regular season, today’s piece will focus on No. 42 on the roster — safety Sam Franklin.

Franklin (6’3, 210) originally went undrafted after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Panthers signed him to the roster a few days later. In his rookie season, he saw action in 14 total games including four starts. He fared pretty well for an undrafted rookie, notching 22 tackles, 1 pass deflection and 1 sack. Last season, he played in 16 games with no starts, and he made 15 tackles on defense.

Franklin spent his four collegiate seasons at Temple (surprise surprise), and was named Second-Team All-AAC his senior year, finishing with 68 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 3 fumbles recovered.

There are currently six safeties on the Panthers roster, including Jeremy Chinn. Chances are the Panthers will keep at least four or five of those guys both for depth and for special teams. Because of the ways the numbers work out (at least for now), Franklin has a decent shot at making the final roster, especially because he has familiarity with the coaching staff. Rhule likes “his” guys (like most coaches do), so I think Franklin is almost a shoe-in for the final 53.

What do you think Panthers fans? Will Franklin make the roster for a third straight season? Or will he get booted in favor of a different player? Sound off in the comments!