Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 43 days to go

Since we are now down to 43 days left before the 2022 iteration of the Carolina Panthers kick off the regular season, today’s countdown piece will focus on No. 43 on the roster — tight end Jared Scott.

Jared Scott (6’6, 240) was not someone who was expected to get an invite to training camp, nevermind having a shot at making the team. Scott was signed by the Panthers after he tried out during mini camps back in May. His college career was a bit chaotic, as he spent time with Prairie View A&M, Wyoming, and Jacksonville State before finally finishing his college career at Idaho State. He actually played wide receiver in college, but has since moved to tight end due to his size. In his final season in college, he hauled in 41 catches for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

As of right now, Scott is the sixth tight end on the roster and is a long shot to make the final 53. He might be a candidate for the practice squad depending on how he performs in training camp and the preseason.

What do you think Panthers fans? Does Scott have a chance at the final roster? The practice squad? Sound off in the comments!