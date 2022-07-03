Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 70 days to go

We’re 70 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 70 on the roster — offensive lineman Brady Christensen.

The Panthers drafted the 25-year-old Christensen (6’6, 300) in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at BYU, where he was considered by most experts to be pretty good at stopping the other team from getting to his quarterback.

Below is a brief summary of his college career, courtesy of the team’s website:

Played and started every game for three straight years (2018-20). 2020 Consensus All-American at left tackle. Named to 12 different All-America teams in 2020, including seven first-team honors. Team captain who set BYU record for most All-America awards in a single season. In 2020, achieved 96.0 grade at LT by PFF—setting new PFF record for highest graded season by OL player (Penei Sewell 95.5 in 2019). Only allowed two pressures on 293 pass blocking regular season snaps. Named by Pro Football Focus No. 12 overall offensive lineman by performance in 2019. Ranked second best freshman offensive tackle in college football by Pro Football Focus in 2018.

In his rookie season, he played in 16 games with six starts, seeing action at both left and right tackle.

Christensen is — according to Matt Rhule — expected to compete for the starting left tackle spot with rookie first rounder Ikem Ekwonu during training camp. Assuming Christensen does not win the starting left tackle job (which he shouldn’t, considering the Panthers just spent the No. 6 overall pick on a left tackle), he is expected to move to left guard. Christensen can also fill in as depth at both tackle spots, making him a valuable player on the 53-man roster.

What are you expecting from Christensen this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll start at left tackle, or at left guard? Share your thoughts with us!