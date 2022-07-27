NFC South notebook: Brady to Julio in Tampa? Yep, that’s happening

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have agreed to terms with rookie quarterback Matt Corral, according to reports. The Panthers have now signed their entire 2022 draft class.

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The last of the Buccaneers’ 2022 draft picks have been officially signed

The 33rd overall selection is officially on board as rookies prepare for training camp.

What implications does the signing of Rudolph have for the Buccaneers?

Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the New Orleans Saints & what will be different for the team that finished second in the NFC South last year.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons will face Jones twice this year, barring injury.

The former top pick is hoping Atlanta can be a fruitful new home.

Atlanta finally gets a break after a rough opening stretch, facing their weakest divisional rival.

The two young stars battled in minicamp and figure to bring that same intensity once camp begins.

The Falcons have just one player beginning training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list this season: veteran linebacker Deion Jones, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

New Orleans Saints

The search for another running back continues.

Saints will be trying out both the USFL offensive and defensive players of the year

2 players with a lot of questions will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Saints continue to go under the radar.

Let’s hope Penning gets up to speed sooner rather than later.