NFC South notebook: Brady to Julio in Tampa? Yep, that’s happening

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with QB Matt Corral
The Panthers have agreed to terms with rookie quarterback Matt Corral, according to reports. The Panthers have now signed their entire 2022 draft class.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 47 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 48 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 49 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 50 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers sign veteran receiver Julio Jones
Depth at the position gets deeper
Buccaneers announce signing of TE Cade Otton
The last of the Buccaneers’ 2022 draft picks have been officially signed
Top draft pick Logan Hall agrees to terms with Buccaneers
The 33rd overall selection is officially on board as rookies prepare for training camp.
What the Kyle Rudolph signing means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
What implications does the signing of Rudolph have for the Buccaneers?
Bucs Nation Podcast: New era begins for Bucs divisional foe as Saints move on from Payton
Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the New Orleans Saints & what will be different for the team that finished second in the NFC South last year.
Atlanta Falcons
Former Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones signs with division rival Tampa Bay
The Falcons will face Jones twice this year, barring injury.
Marcus Mariota earns a little dark horse buzz for Comeback Player of the Year
The former top pick is hoping Atlanta can be a fruitful new home.
Predicting our way through the 2022 Falcons schedule: Week 8 means Panthers
Atlanta finally gets a break after a rough opening stretch, facing their weakest divisional rival.
As the Falcons enter training camp, A.J. Terrell and Kyle Pitts look to set the tone
The two young stars battled in minicamp and figure to bring that same intensity once camp begins.
Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP list
The Falcons have just one player beginning training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list this season: veteran linebacker Deion Jones, who is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
New Orleans Saints
Saints bring in RB Jordan Howard for a try out
The search for another running back continues.
USFL defensive player of the year Chris Odom working out for the Saints, per report
Saints will be trying out both the USFL offensive and defensive players of the year
Saints announce Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport will start training camp on the PUP list
2 players with a lot of questions will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Saints still viewed as a bottom-third team in the NFL
The Saints continue to go under the radar.
Saints rookie Trevor Penning could have growing pains in 2022
Let’s hope Penning gets up to speed sooner rather than later.
Loading comments...