Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 47 days to go

With just 47 days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 regular season, today’s piece will focus on No. 47 on the roster — linebacker Kamal Martin.

Martin (6’3, 240) was signed to the Panthers practice squad prior to Week 1 last season. The 24-year-old was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 10 games for the Packers, including six starts, and he managed 20 tackles and 1 sack. He was waived the following summer, and the Panthers pounced. After spending most of the year on the practice squad, Martin was signed to the active roster in October and played in six games for the Panthers, notching just two tackles. He played his college ball at Minnesota, where he racked up 117 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his four-year collegiate career.

The Minnesota native and Green Bay draftee will have a major climate adjustment as he heads into Spartanburg for Panthers training camp. There, he will compete with Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Julian Stanford, Brandon Smith, and Khalan Tolson for one of the depth linebacker/special teams spots.

What do you think Panthers fans? Can Kamal Martin stand the heat? Will he be relegated to the practice squad once again? Sound off in the comments!