Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 50 days to go

We’re 50 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 50 on the roster — linebacker Julian Stanford.

The Panthers signed the 31-year-old Stanford (6’1, 230) as a free agent in Aug. 2020 and re-signed him in May 2021. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jaguars following the 2012 NFL Draft and has spent time with the Jaguars, Lions, Buccaneers, Jets and Bills during his nine-year career. He played college football at Wagner, where he earned All-NEC First Team honors in 2011.

Below is a brief summary of his career, courtesy of the team’s website:

In 2021, Stanford played in all 17 games for Carolina, leading the team with 11 special teams tackles. Saw action in every game in 2020 for Carolina, primarily on special teams. Led the Panthers with seven special teams tackles. Also posted three tackles on defense. Played in 29 games for Buffalo in 2018 an 2019, combining for 23 tackles and one sack. Played for two seasons with the Jets in 2017 and 2016, playing in 25 games with four starts and tallying 42 tackles including two tackles for loss. Saw action in Detroit in 2014 and 2013, playing in 18 games. Posted best statistical season in first year with Jacksonville in 2012, playing all 16 games with six starts and totaling 23 tackles, including one for loss.

Stanford is expected to compete with Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Kamal Martin, Brandon Smith and Khalan Tolson for one of the depth spots at linebacker, and he should have a decent chance to make the roster due to his contributions on special teams over the past two seasons (18 special teams tackles in 33 games played).

What are you expecting from Stanford this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll make the 53-man roster? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!