Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 52 days to go

With just 52 days to go until the 2022 version of the Carolina Panthers kick off their regular season, today’s piece will focus on No. 52 on the Panthers roster — linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley.

The Panthers signed Graham-Mobley (6’1, 230) as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished his collegiate career with Boston College, notching 52 tackles last season. Before transferring to BC as a graduate student, he spent the previous four seasons playing at . . . this might be a shocker for many fans, but . . . he played at Temple. I know, I know. The Panthers only have SEVEN other players from Temple on the current roster. That is just under eight percent of the current roster, which could jump to 13 percent if all seven make the final 53 man roster.

Back to Isaiah Graham-Mobley, though. He is likely a camp body, but the Temple connection might be strong enough to get him onto the final roster. That will largely depend on how well he performs on special teams because the linebacker room is a bit crowded. Still, he might be a candidate for the practice squad.

What do you think Panthers fans? Will Isaiah Graham-Mobley make the final roster? The practice squad? Sound off in the comments!