NFC South notebook: What’s that big, bad Sean Payton up to now?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.
Carolina Panthers
Top 5 reasons I’m excited about the Panthers 2022 season
The preseason musings of an eternal Panthers homer.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 55 days to go
Our opinions on the Baker Mayfield trade in audio form.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 56 days to go
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 56 days to go
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 57 days to go
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 57 days to go
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 58 days to go
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 58 days to go
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brady doesn’t rule out playing beyond 2022
The hype machine is in full effect.
Bucs Nation Podcast: New era begins for Bucs divisional foe as Saints move on from Payton
Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the New Orleans Saints & what will be different for the team that finished second in the NFC South last year.
5 Buccaneers training camp battles to watch for in 2022
With Training Camp looming for the Bucs, what battles are worth paying attention to?
Report: Buccaneers interested in veteran tight end
Could Kyle Rudolph be on his way to Tampa?
Jimmy Garoppolo and the Buccaneers should not happen
After some interesting rumors began swirling over the weekend, we look at how this match isn’t a good one.
Atlanta Falcons
The 2021 ex-Falcons team, a depressing exercise
How did former Falcons fare in 2021?
Falcons 2022 training camp battles: Inside linebacker
One of the fiercest battles on the roster lies ahead.
NFL should lessen suspension for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
The punishment never fit the crime, but don’t hold your breath on a reversal.
Top free agents for the Falcons ahead of training camp
What cheap players can help the Falcons in 2022?
Falcons rookies report to training camp tomorrow
Our long slow summer is coming to an end.
New Orleans Saints
Latest on Sean Payton’s return to coaching
Three teams are interested in Payton currently, per report.
Saints defense may depend on the play of Pete Werner
And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Top-100 New Orleans Saints of all-time: 20-11
A look back at some of the greatest players in New Orleans Saints’ history.
Where does Marquez Callaway fit in the Saints’ offense?
2021 season exposes the wideout’s strengths and weaknesses.
Looking at the trade block another option for Saints at running back
If there aren’t quality free agents, trades are another option.
