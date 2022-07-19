NFC South notebook: What’s that big, bad Sean Payton up to now?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.

Carolina Panthers

The preseason musings of an eternal Panthers homer.

Our opinions on the Baker Mayfield trade in audio form.

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The hype machine is in full effect.

Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the New Orleans Saints & what will be different for the team that finished second in the NFC South last year.

With Training Camp looming for the Bucs, what battles are worth paying attention to?

Could Kyle Rudolph be on his way to Tampa?

After some interesting rumors began swirling over the weekend, we look at how this match isn’t a good one.

Atlanta Falcons

How did former Falcons fare in 2021?

One of the fiercest battles on the roster lies ahead.

The punishment never fit the crime, but don’t hold your breath on a reversal.

What cheap players can help the Falcons in 2022?

Our long slow summer is coming to an end.

New Orleans Saints

Three teams are interested in Payton currently, per report.

And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

A look back at some of the greatest players in New Orleans Saints’ history.

2021 season exposes the wideout’s strengths and weaknesses.

If there aren’t quality free agents, trades are another option.