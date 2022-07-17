Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 56 days to go

We’re now officially down to just 56 days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 regular season, which means we’ll be devoting this piece to No. 56 on the roster — offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman.

The Panthers signed the 27-year-old Bozeman (6’5, 325) to a 1-year, $2.8 million contract in March 2022. He was drafted in the sixth round (No. 215 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. He took over a starting role at guard for the Ravens in 2019 and 2020 before moving to center for the 2021 season. Last year, he was flagged for just one penalty all year long, tied for the fewest among qualified centers. Bozeman was also nominated as the Ravens’ representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020 and 2021. He played college football at Alabama, where he won a National Championship as the starting center in 2017.

The interior of the offensive line (really the entire offensive line aside from right tackle) was a unit that was in desperate need of an upgrade this offseason. Bozeman is penciled in to the starting center spot, next to newly acquired right guard Austin Corbett. Regardless of who steps in to man the left guard position (the two most likely candidates being second year lineman Brady Christensen or rookie lineman Ikem Ekwonu) they will rely heavily on the experienced center to guide them as they adjust to the professional game.

What are you expecting from Bradley Bozeman this year, Panthers fans? Do you think he’ll help turn around a position group that has been below average for what has felt like decades? Why or why not? Sound off in the comments!