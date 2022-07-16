Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 57 days to go

Since we are now only 57 days from the Panthers kicking off the 2022 regular season, we will now get to know No. 57 on the roster, newcomer at linebacker Damien Wilson.

The Panthers signed the 29-year-old eight-year veteran to a 2-year $6.9 million deal this offseason. Wilson was a fourth round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, where he played until 2018. He spent a couple seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, racking up 106 tackles including five for a loss.

Unfortunately, Wilson had some major off-field issues come up over the last couple of months. He was arrested in April in Frisco, Texas after his ex-girlfriend claimed he threatened to kill her. The team has not commented on the situation because it is an ongoing legal matter.

Here is a breakdown of the allegations against him, per David Newton at ESPN:

According to the arrest report, an officer was dispatched to the Frisco apartment of Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, on Saturday at 3:36 a.m. in response to a domestic abuse disturbance. Sokolosky told police that Wilson stole her keys and other items and choked her friend. She said he also destroyed her laptop by wrapping it in a blanket and slamming it to the ground, telling her it was her cat, before leaving in a red Nissan pickup.

Until his legal matter gets cleared up, his future in the black and blue is hazy. He was originally brought in to compete for a starting linebacker role, but we’ll see if and how this is changed by the charges brought against him. We won’t know for sure what his status with the team will be until the legal process is carried out.