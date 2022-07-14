Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 59 days to go

We’re 59 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, and since we do not currently, nor should we ever again, have a player wearing No. 59 on the roster we are going to do the only honorable thing we can: talk about the Carolina Panthers living legend, Luke Kuechly.

Luuuuuuuuke was the no. 8 pick in the 2012 NFL draft and was initially met with some skepticism by the Carolina fanbase. The Panthers of that era had a long list of needs. Any linebacker position did not rank near the top of that list, let alone the middle linebacker position that was seemingly solidified behind the talent of Jon Beason.

Fast forward a few seasons, a defensive rookie of the year award (2012), defensive player of the year award (2013) and the start of a seven year streak of being selected All-Pro (5x-first team, 2x-second team) and to the Pro Bowl, and any skepticism about drafting Kuechly was laid firmly to rest.

There isn’t a lot left to be said about Kuechly that hasn’t been said repeatedly in the past. He walked into a locker room in Charlotte that had a history of stellar middle linebacker play and simply, quietly eclipsed that legacy with his own.

Kuechly is now back with the Carolina Panthers in his second role since retirement. After a previous stint in their scouting department, the future hall-of-famer is now trying his hand at broadcasting. He’ll join the team’s radio broadcast crew for seven games in the 2022 season with play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff, sideline reporter Kristen Balboni, and one of either Jake Delhomme or Jordan Gross.

He’ll probably make a stellar announcer as it will give him an opportunity to showcase his legendary preparation skills and football acumen, but every Panthers fan I know will still connect him to every coaching vacancy the team has—no matter how big or small the role.

How about it, Panthers fans? How do you want to see Kuechly involved with the Panthers going forwards? What are your favorite memories from his career on the field?