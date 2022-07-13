Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 60 days to go

We’re 60 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 60 on the roster — offensive lineman Pat Elflein.

Elflein was originally a third round pick in 2017 by the Minnesota Vikings. He made an immediate impact as a rookie and started 14 games at center and was named to the 2017 All-Rookie team. The 6’3, 305-pounder remained the team’s starting center in 2018, but was moved to guard in 2019 and started all 15 games in which he appeared. In 2020 he injured his thumb after one game and was released by Minnesota that November. The New York Jets claimed him off waivers and he started six games to close out the 2020 season.

In 2021 Elflein signed a 3-year, $13.5 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. He began the season as a starter at guard but was placed on injured reserve after Week 2. He was reactivated in Week 10 and started each of the Panthers seven remaining games. Over his nine games last year his 50.1 PFF grade was the second lowest among all of the Panthers regular players. Needless to say, it was a disappointing start to his tenure in Carolina.

During the 2022 free agency period the Panthers shored up the offensive line by signing center Bradley Bozeman and guard Austin Corbett. These moves will likely relegate Pat Elflein to a backup role at both center and guard in 2022. That’s fine on paper, but his cap takes a jump this year. The way Elflein’s deal was structured, his cap hit in 2021 was just $1.4 million but will increase to $4.2 million in 2022, per Spotrac. If the Panthers were to release him in 2022 it would result in $6.6 million in dead money (which exceeds his $4.2 million cap hit), so he’s not going anywhere.

But if Elflein can take a step forward in Year 2 with the Panthers and improve on last year’s uneven play, he can be a valuable backup at both center and guard. While a $4.2 million cap hit looks high in a vacuum, it’s only two percent of the Panthers total salary cap. That’s just fine for a a player who could legitimately be the “next man up” at any interior offensive line position.

When general manager Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule signed Pat Elflein as a free agent in 2021 they hoped they had found a versatile veteran who could help stabilize a shaky offensive line. That didn’t happen last year, and it’s unlikely to happen in 2022 as Elflein appears destined for backup duties.

Do you see Elflein taking a step forward in 2022? Let us know in the comments!