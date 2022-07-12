Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 61 days to go

We’re 61 days away from the Panthers 2022 season opener, and since we currently don’t have a player wearing No. 61 on the roster*, I’m going to devote today’s countdown piece to three former Panthers players who wore No. 61: defensive tackle Derek Landri, center Matt Paradis, and guard Amini Silatolu (who also wore Nos. 65 and 66).

The most recent player to wear No. 61 is obviously Paradis, who played for the Panthers from 2019-2021 and is currently a free agent. The Panthers signed Paradis to a 3-year, $27 million contract in 2019 to shore up their offensive line. Paradis was OK for the Panthers for the first two years of the deal, but a torn ACL in Week 9 of the 2021 season placed him on season-ending injured reserve and removed any possibility of a contract extension.

Silatolu is everyone’s favorite punching bag because he did not work out as a quality NFL player despite being given multiple opportunities** to succeed. The Panthers drafted the now 33-year-old Silatolu (instead of Alshon Jeffery) in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Silatolu managed to stay on the Panthers roster for six years (2012-2015, 2017-2018) and played in 54 games with 31 starts for Carolina. He spent a few months of the 2016 offseason with the Bears before returning to Carolina in February 2017, and he eventually flamed out after suffering a knee injury in August 2018.

Landri played in 16 games for the Panthers in 2010 after the team claimed him off waivers from the Jaguars. He logged 43 tackles (30 solo), 3 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 4 quarterback hits, 1 pass defensed and 1 fumble recovery in what is clearly the best year of his brief NFL career with Carolina. After leaving the Panthers he played two seasons with the Eagles and one with the Buccaneers before being released in 2014.

Do you have any thoughts on any of these players? If so, please share them with us!

*- According to Pro Football Reference, there have been a total of eight players to wear No. 61 for the Panthers. In addition to the three mentioned above, the list also includes Dave Kadela, DeMario Pressley, Anthony Redmon, Fernando Velasco and David Yankey. Bonus points to you if you remember any of these people.

**- To be fair to Silatolu, it’s not his fault he was drafted too early and was in way over his head from the expectations of being a second round pick. However, Alshon Jeffery was right there for the taking and... you know what, never mind.