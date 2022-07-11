NFC South notebook: The Panthers finally acquire Baker

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have made their long awaited move at quarterback, agreeing this morning to terms with the Cleveland Browns in a trade for Baker Mayfield.

Our opinions on the Baker Mayfield trade in audio form.

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The veteran receiver gets candid about Canton.

Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the Carolina Panthers & the trade that sent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Buccaneers’ divisional foe.

Fanbase votes on the defensive unit with biggest concerns.

New challenges for 2022.

While the team is a Super Bowl contender, there is always room for improvement.

Atlanta Falcons

The veteran defensive lineman will, if all goes well, help to bolster an Atlanta line in need of bolstering.

Let’s all laugh at the Panthers, and hope we get to keep laughing.

After using top 10 picks at wide receiver and tight end, along with a quarterback in the third round, the future is now in Atlanta. It’s time for the coaching staff to learn from last year’s shortcomings and develop their top young playmakers.

Terrell Island just received a bit more shade.

CBS Sports thinks so, but we don’t.

New Orleans Saints

Recent fan discussions have been made around Sean Payton’s success or failures but what do the numbers say?

We recently asked readers to identify their favorite move of the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The results are in.

Anyone hear something?

What major storylines would need to come to fruition for the New Orleans Saints to win the 2022-2023 Super Bowl?

Here’s a look at some players that may be too involved in the hype around them.