NFC South notebook: The Panthers finally acquire Baker

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes for each team, starting with our Panthers. We grab the biggest headlines for each team along with the author’s sub-heading, or a sentence from the article to describe the piece.
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers have traded for Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers have made their long awaited move at quarterback, agreeing this morning to terms with the Cleveland Browns in a trade for Baker Mayfield.
Keep Sounding: The Panthers have traded for Baker Mayfield
Our opinions on the Baker Mayfield trade in audio form.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 63 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 64 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Panthers 2022 season opener countdown: 65 days to go
We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2022 season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans on potentially being a Hall of Famer: ‘I think about it’
The veteran receiver gets candid about Canton.
Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs will face Baker twice after trade to Carolina
Trey Downey & Len Martez preview the Carolina Panthers & the trade that sent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Buccaneers’ divisional foe.
SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans feel secondary is area of concern for 2022
Fanbase votes on the defensive unit with biggest concerns.
Buccaneers Reacts Survey: What are the biggest concerns on defense?
New challenges for 2022.
The Bucs should not be done adding to the roster
While the team is a Super Bowl contender, there is always room for improvement.
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons sign DT Eddie Goldman
The veteran defensive lineman will, if all goes well, help to bolster an Atlanta line in need of bolstering.
Carolina trades for QB Baker Mayfield in move reeking of desperation
Let’s all laugh at the Panthers, and hope we get to keep laughing.
What does Arthur Smith have to do to maximize the offense’s potential?
After using top 10 picks at wide receiver and tight end, along with a quarterback in the third round, the future is now in Atlanta. It’s time for the coaching staff to learn from last year’s shortcomings and develop their top young playmakers.
A.J. Terrell snubbed in recent CB ranking by NFL decision-makers and players
Terrell Island just received a bit more shade.
The Falcons aren’t a great team yet, but do they have the worst roster in the NFL?
CBS Sports thinks so, but we don’t.
New Orleans Saints
Career retrospective on Sean Payton’s legacy as a success or failure
Recent fan discussions have been made around Sean Payton’s success or failures but what do the numbers say?
Saints fans relieved to have not traded for Deshaun Watson
We recently asked readers to identify their favorite move of the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The results are in.
How the NFC South reacted to the Baker Mayfield trade (skit)
Anyone hear something?
The biggest storylines that would need to happen for the 2022 Saints to win the Super Bowl
What major storylines would need to come to fruition for the New Orleans Saints to win the 2022-2023 Super Bowl?
Five players that are overrated for the Saints in 2022
Here’s a look at some players that may be too involved in the hype around them.
